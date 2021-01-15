MPD

Assaults

1919 N. 32nd St., Jan. 14, domestic.

613 N. 12th St., Jan. 14, domestic.

Burglary

915 Creek St., Dec. 3-Jan. 14, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

3739 Club Estates Drive, #2, Jan. 8, phone.

Cash Saver Food, 3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 6-9, merchandise purchased with checks reported bogus.

1219 S. 31st St., Jan. 14, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

1910 Deer Run Circle, Jan. 14, identity.

Next Level Trucks, 1200 N. 43rd St. E., Jan. 9-11, go-carts removed from business.

