Assault
827 S. York St., Jan. 13, domestic.
900 S. 32nd St., Jan. 14, threats.
116 York Village Drive, #1, Jan. 16, domestic.
Burglaries
714 S. B St., Jan. 13-14, property removed from vehicle.
2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 14, property removed from vehicle.
2701 Military Blvd., Jan. 14, property removed from two vehicles.
950 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 15, property removed from vehicle.
1504 1/2 S. Fourth St., Jan. 15, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
2517 Inman St., Jan. 15, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
U-Haul, 4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 27-28, rental truck not returned.
H and Irving streets, Jan. 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
4630 Palm Ave., Aug. 23-25, property removed from residence.
