Assaults
701 S. 32nd St., Jan. 14, threats.
404 E. Broadway, Jan. 14, with unspecified deadly weapon.
2403 S. 43rd St., Jan. 13, school employee assaulted.
2411 Hilldale Springs Circle, Jan. 14, domestic.
903 S. C St., Jan. 15, domestic, and vehicle damaged.
1001 Houston St., Jan. 15, threats.
2214 E. Broadway, Jan. 11, domestic.
The Cross Church, 1407 Callahan St., Jan. 17, property removed from church.
2612 Arline St., Jan. 17, property removed from residence.
Burglaries
811 Enid Ave., Dec. 14-Jan. 14, property removed from shed.
Safelink Wireless, 817 Callahan St., Dec. 25-Jan. 14, property removed from business.
Robbery
408 Miller St., Jan. 15, attempt, with firearm.
Thefts
948 S. 32nd St., Jan. 13-14, license plate removed from vehicle.
1011 Honor Heights Drive, Jan. 11, wallet removed, and credit cards used by someone other than account holder.
904 N. L St., Jan. 14, vehicle and other property removed.
1203 Georgetown St., Jan. 16, vehicle.
Sonic, 1001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 16, purchase made using bill reported counterfeit.
2407 Denver Ave., Jan. 17, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
B&T Group, 5301 S. Cherokee St., Jan. 16, two trailers removed from business, and entry gates damaged.
Vandalism
2903 Keetoowah Trail, Jan. 14, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.