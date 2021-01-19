Arson
North 49th Street East/50th Street North, Jan. 15-16, vehicle.
Assaults
Saint Francis Hospital, 300 Rockefeller Drive, Jan. 15, threats.
2108 Tull Ave., Jan. 16, domestic, and property destroyed.
Unspecified location, Jan. 16-17, juveniles.
200 Kershaw Drive, Jan. 18, domestic.
Burglaries
401 S. Main St., Jan. 15, illegal entry of storage units.
1235 N. F St., Jan. 16, property removed from residence.
Haley & Loyd Jewelry, 1910 N. York St., Jan. 19, illegal entry of business, and jewelry removed.
Thefts
2601 Haskell Blvd., Jan. 15, property.
Kum & Go, 3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 16, shoplifting.
1223 Live Oak St., Jan. 15-16, property removed.
Domino's Pizza, 1620 Tamaroa St., Jan. 16, purchase made using bill reported counterfeit.
76 E. Peak Blvd., Jan. 17, purchase made using credit card by someone other than account holder.
2709 Jefferson St., Jan. 18, vehicle.
Rib Crib, 150 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 17-18, attempt to remove vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
South 26th Street/West Okmulgee Avenue, Jan. 19, identity.
