Assault
South Ninth and Boston streets, Jan. 18, domestic.
Thefts
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 13, attempt to return property reported stolen.
2250 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, vehicle.
Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Some clouds. Low near 15F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 19, 2022 @ 12:03 pm
age 78 of Muskogee, OK. Small Engine Mechanic. Died January 14th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services January 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation January 20th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 73 of Hulbert, OK. Elementary Teacher. Died January 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral services January 21st at 2:00pm at Peggs Community Church. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation January 20th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Richard A. Shawkey, Sr., 75, Muskogee resident, left us Monday. Cremation under the care of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., and you may visit his family Sunday, 2:00 PM, in The People's Chapel. biglowfunerals.com
Junior Xion Brown, infant son of DeWayne Brown and Lacea Vaughn, took flight with Angels on January 13, 2022 from Tahlequah. Cremation under the care of the Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc., of Muskogee. biglowfunerals.com
