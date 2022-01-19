MPD

Assault

South Ninth and Boston streets, Jan. 18, domestic.

Thefts

Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 13, attempt to return property reported stolen.

2250 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, vehicle.

