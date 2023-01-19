Assaults
2602 Daniel Blvd., Jan. 18, domestic.
2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, with a gun.
Thefts
1209 Gibson St., Jan. 7-13, property removed.
The Hornet's Nest, 3305 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 5-Jan. 18, checks reported counterfeit cashed.
Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, attempted shoplifting.
Chain Electric, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 17, 2021-2022, charges made to debit card by someone other than account holder.
Tractor Supply, 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 16-17, trailer removed.
