MPD

Assaults

2602 Daniel Blvd., Jan. 18, domestic.

2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, with a gun.

Thefts

1209 Gibson St., Jan. 7-13, property removed.

The Hornet's Nest, 3305 S. Cherokee St., Dec. 5-Jan. 18, checks reported counterfeit cashed.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 18, attempted shoplifting.

Chain Electric, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Dec. 17, 2021-2022, charges made to debit card by someone other than account holder.

Tractor Supply, 1140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 16-17, trailer removed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video