Burglary
News Beginnings Child Care, 410 Girard St., Jan. 18-19, property removed from business.
Denise Grant, 66, of Tulsa, OK, died Sat, January 15th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services will be at Biglow's Chapel in Muskogee, OK on Sat, January 22nd at 1:00PM Interment at Booker T. Washington Cemetery in Muskogee.
age 65 of Tahlequah, OK. CNA. Died Friday, January 14th, 2022 in Broken Arrow, OK. Visitation Friday, January 21st, 2022 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
died Wednesday January 19, 2022. Graveside service 1 pm Monday January 24, 2022, Greenhill Cemetery under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Sunday 1 pm to 7 pm with family greeting friends beginning at 4 pm.
age 78 of Muskogee, OK. Small Engine Mechanic. Died January 14th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services January 21st at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation January 20th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
age 73 of Hulbert, OK. Elementary Teacher. Died January 14th in Hulbert, OK. Funeral services January 21st at 2:00pm at Peggs Community Church. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Visitation January 20th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
