Abundant sunshine. High 53F. Winds light and variable..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 12:32 pm
Assault
605 N. 13th St., Jan. 19, juveniles.
Thefts
3000 N. 32nd St., Jan. 17-18, charges made to debit/credit card by someone other than account holder.
805 Osage St., Jan. 19, bicycle removed.
