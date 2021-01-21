MPD

Assaults

2216 Monta Ave., Jan. 20, unspecified.

3607 Austin St., Jan. 21, domestic, with a firearm, and illegal entry of residence.

Burglaries

303 N. O St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

419 N. L St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.

401 S. Main St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from storage unit.

Thefts

2417 Columbus St., Jan. 16, vehicle.

32nd and Arline streets, Jan. 21, altered checks and money orders recovered.

