Assaults
2216 Monta Ave., Jan. 20, unspecified.
3607 Austin St., Jan. 21, domestic, with a firearm, and illegal entry of residence.
Burglaries
303 N. O St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
419 N. L St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
401 S. Main St., Jan. 19-20, property removed from storage unit.
Thefts
2417 Columbus St., Jan. 16, vehicle.
32nd and Arline streets, Jan. 21, altered checks and money orders recovered.
