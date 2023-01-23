MPD

Assaults

307 S. 38th St., Jan. 17, domestic.

2400 S. Cherokee St., Jan. 20, with an unspecified weapon.

South Sixth and Marietta streets, Jan. 20, domestic, with an unspecified weapon.

1705 Irving St., Jan. 22, domestic.

512 Cumberland Drive, Jan. 22, domestic.

5208 Emporia St., Jan. 22, domestic.

Burglary

Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road, Jan. 20, illegal entry of building.

Thefts

East Side Boulevard, Oct. 6-Jan. 17, property reported lost/stolen.

Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 13, shoplifting.

West Shawnee Bypass and North 52nd St., Jan. 20-21, vehicle.

