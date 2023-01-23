Assaults
307 S. 38th St., Jan. 17, domestic.
2400 S. Cherokee St., Jan. 20, with an unspecified weapon.
South Sixth and Marietta streets, Jan. 20, domestic, with an unspecified weapon.
1705 Irving St., Jan. 22, domestic.
512 Cumberland Drive, Jan. 22, domestic.
5208 Emporia St., Jan. 22, domestic.
Burglary
Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road, Jan. 20, illegal entry of building.
Thefts
East Side Boulevard, Oct. 6-Jan. 17, property reported lost/stolen.
Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 13, shoplifting.
West Shawnee Bypass and North 52nd St., Jan. 20-21, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.