Assaults
2460 Hilldale Springs Circle, #A, Jan. 22, domestic, with a weapon.
2618 Carolyn Ave., Jan. 23, domestic.
1351 S. 29th St., Jan. 23, domestic.
1505 Dorchester St., Jan. 23, juvenile, with a weapon.
Burglaries
400 N. 13th St., #104, property removed from building.
410 N. 13th St., Jan. 20-21, property removed from vehicle.
2220 S. 32nd St., #112, Jan. 22, property removed.
Safelink, 817 Callahan St., Jan. 22-23, property removed from business.
1806 Houston St., Jan. 23, property removed from residence.
Thefts
212 N. D St., Jan. 22, vehicle.
501 Valhalla Drive, Jan. 23, identity.
Lowe's, 2901 E. Shawnee Bypass, Dec. 14, property removed from business.
821 W. Broadway, Jan. 23-24, copper and parts removed from air conditioner unit.
Teen Challenge, 328 East Side Blvd., Jan. 24, clothing removed from donation box, and donation box damaged.
Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, Jan. 24, property removed from business.
1120 Illinois St., Jan. 24, property reported lost or stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.