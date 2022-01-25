Muskogee police reports 01.25.22

MPD

Assault

1016 N. F St., Jan. 24, unspecified.

Burglary

Six Shooter Auto, 2235 N. 32nd St., Jan 23-24, parts removed from vehicles.

Thefts

Sadler Paper, 1 Cincinnati Ave., Jan. 21-24, parts removed from vehicle.

507 S. B St., Jan 23-24, vehicle.

402 S. B St., Jan. 8-15, vehicle tag.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, Jan. 20-22, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

525 N. Sixth St. #28, Jan. 23-24, property removed from residence.

