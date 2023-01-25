Assaults
2117 N. Main St., Dec. 1-Jan. 20, threats.
300 E. Smith Ferry Road, Jan. 24, threats, spit, and unspecified assault.
2708 Elizabeth St., Jan. 24, domestic.
Burglary
2101 Denver Ave., Jan. 25, attempted illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
2301 Delaware St., Jan. 22, property removed from porch.
Espinsers Muskogee, 817 Callahan St., Jan. 19, internet modem removed from business.
32nd Street and Okmulgee Avenue, Room 118, Jan. 15-23, property removed from room.
904 S. Fourth St., Jan. 5-23, property reported lost/stolen.
919 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 6, property reported stolen pawned.
