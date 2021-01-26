MPD

Assaults

1023 S. C St., Jan. 25, unspecified.

1004 N. 22nd St., Jan. 25, unspecified.

2401 Kentucky St., Jan. 25, juvenile, threats.

Burglary

514 N. 15th St., Jan. 23-24, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 23, property removed from business.

1600 Avondale St., Jan. 24-25, vehicle.

Dunham Sports, 2346 E. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 25, property removed from business, and doors damaged.

230 W. Broadway, Jan. 20-22, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

