Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:52 pm
Assaults
923 Denver Ave., Dec. 23, domestic.
1715 Houston St., Jan. 25, domestic.
319 S. Eighth St., Jan. 25, domestic.
Theft
1223 Live Oak St., Jan. 25, vehicle.
