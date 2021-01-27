MPD

Assaults

2113 N. Main St., #108, Jan. 26, domestic.

116 York Village Drive, #4, Jan. 27, with a knife.

Thefts

1213 Indianapolis St., Jan. 25-26, phone reported lost or stolen.

930 Osage St., Jan. 24-25, vehicle.

2500 Gulick St., Jan. 27, tools.

