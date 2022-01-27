MPD

Assaults

200 S. 32nd St., Jan. 26, domestic, with a metal bar.

2018 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 22, domestic.

Burglaries

Truck Morning, 4500 Oklahoma St., Jan. 21-24, illegal entry of building.

1626 Oxford Lane, Jan. 26, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

2801 W. Broadway, Jan. 21, property removed from vehicle.

2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 21-24, charges made to debit card by someone other than account holder.

Vandalism

503 Foltz Lane, Jan. 19, property damaged.

