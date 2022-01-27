Assaults
200 S. 32nd St., Jan. 26, domestic, with a metal bar.
2018 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 22, domestic.
Burglaries
Truck Morning, 4500 Oklahoma St., Jan. 21-24, illegal entry of building.
1626 Oxford Lane, Jan. 26, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
2801 W. Broadway, Jan. 21, property removed from vehicle.
2400 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 21-24, charges made to debit card by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
503 Foltz Lane, Jan. 19, property damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.