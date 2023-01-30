Arson
2005 Elgin St., Jan. 28, vehicle.
Assaults
109 W. Broadway, Jan. 27, domestic.
610 Park Blvd., Jan. 27, threats.
500 W. Augusta St., Jan. 28, domestic, and illegal entry of residence.
820 N. Anthony St., Jan. 28, domestic.
2111 Lampton St., Jan. 28, domestic.
617 W. Martin Luther King St., Jan. 29, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 29, unspecified.
328 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 29, domestic, with a knife.
Burglaries
Super Quick, 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., money removed from business.
614 W. Broadway, Jan. 29, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
902 S. L St., Jan. 25, property removed.
557 N. 15th St., Jan. 26, identity.
2701 Military Blvd., Jan. 8-9, property removed from building.
1809 Robison St., Jan. 27, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
The Springs, 5800 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 27, property removed from business.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 29, property removed from business.
Vandalism
AT&T, 700 Honor Heights Drive, Jan. 29, wires cut from pole.
724 Kingston St., Jan. 29, residence window broken.
