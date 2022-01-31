Assaults
705 S. 30th St., Jan. 28, threat.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 28, threat.
3300 E. Hancock St., Jan. 29, unspecified.
29 W. Southside Blvd., Jan. 29, with a box knife.
South Ninth and Fremont streets, Jan. 29, domestic.
1701 Hayes St., Jan. 30, domestic.
1627 N. Aberdeen, Jan. 28, with a gun.
2412 Euclid St., Jan. 29, unspecified.
Burglaries
1408 N. 33rd St., Jan. 25-26, illegal entry of residence.
1004 Fremont St., Jan. 29, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
Woods Apartments, 3010 Denver St., Jan. 10, property removed from building.
1510 Ash St., Jan. 3-27, vehicle.
Economy Pharmacy, 3414 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 28, property reported stolen recovered.
3503 Meadowbrook Drive, Jan. 1-28, property removed from residence.
1221 Cherry St., Jan. 10-28, identity.
4530 Palm Ave., Jan. 28-29, property removed from residence.
Sonic, 1001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 29, purchase made with bill reported counterfeit.
904 N. L St., Dec. 1-Jan. 28, property removed.
