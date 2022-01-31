MPD

Assaults

705 S. 30th St., Jan. 28, threat.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 28, threat.

3300 E. Hancock St., Jan. 29, unspecified.

29 W. Southside Blvd., Jan. 29, with a box knife.

South Ninth and Fremont streets, Jan. 29, domestic.

1701 Hayes St., Jan. 30, domestic.

1627 N. Aberdeen, Jan. 28, with a gun.

2412 Euclid St., Jan. 29, unspecified.

Burglaries

1408 N. 33rd St., Jan. 25-26, illegal entry of residence.

1004 Fremont St., Jan. 29, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

Woods Apartments, 3010 Denver St., Jan. 10, property removed from building.

1510 Ash St., Jan. 3-27, vehicle.

Economy Pharmacy, 3414 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 28, property reported stolen recovered.

3503 Meadowbrook Drive, Jan. 1-28, property removed from residence.

1221 Cherry St., Jan. 10-28, identity.

4530 Palm Ave., Jan. 28-29, property removed from residence.

Sonic, 1001 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 29, purchase made with bill reported counterfeit.

904 N. L St., Dec. 1-Jan. 28, property removed.

