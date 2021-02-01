Assaults
1539 N. 18th St., Jan. 27-29, threat.
Williams Avenue Bike Trail and South Seventh Street, Jan. 29, threat.
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 30, with a weapon.
516 Cumberland Drive, Jan. 30, domestic.
500 Queens Road, Jan. 30, domestic, juvenile.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Jan. 31, unspecified.
340 East Side Blvd., Jan. 31, with a gun.
1618 Avondale St., Jan. 31, unspecified.
3724 Sheffield Ave., Jan. 31, domestic, with a knife.
Burglaries
810 Hamilton Ave., Jan. 29, property removed from residence.
612 Jefferson St., Jan. 29, property removed from residence.
315 Drexel Place, Jan. 31, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
2303 Elgin St., Jan. 31, juvenile.
Theft
231 Douglas St., #310, Jan. 28-29, property removed.
Dollar General, 4015 W. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 30, property removed from business.
1714 Hayes St., Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020, identity.
325 East Side Blvd., Jan. 30, money.
U-Haul, 2700 N. York St., Jan. 31, trailer.
Family Dollar, 1329 S. York St., Jan. 31, purchase made using bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
3801 Regency Place, Jan. 28, property damaged.
