Assaults
315 N. P St., Feb. 1, with a bat.
2204 Elliott St., Feb. 1, with a broom handle.
Burglaries
Colony Fine Homes, 3633 E. Augusta St., Feb. 1, property removed from business.
Colony Fine Homes, 605 Georgia St., Feb. 1, property removed from business.
Colony Fine Homes, 609 Georgia St., Feb. 1, property removed from business.
1001 N. 36th St., Jan. 1-Feb. 1, illegal entry of residence.
322 Callahan St., Jan. 25, vehicle.
Robbery
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 1, property removed from business, employee threatened with knife.
Thefts
U.S. 62/Arkansas River Bridge, Sept. 14, identity.
Casey’s, 3607 Chandler Road, Dec. 18-Jan. 31, money removed from business.
Firstar Bank, 510 N. Main St., Jan. 17-19, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
224 S. 38th St., Feb. 2, vehicle.
Vandalism
Asset Management Group, 401 N. 53rd St., Sept. 21, property damaged.
1002 Jeffrey Drive, Jan. 30, property damaged.
2315 E. Augusta St., Jan. 30-31, residence damaged, and attempted illegal entry of residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.