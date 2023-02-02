Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High around 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 12:29 pm
Burglary
River City Storage, 535 N. C St., Jan. 21, attempted illegal entry of building.
Thefts
Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, Nov. 4-Jan. 23, purchases made with checks reported bogus.
I-Hop, 923 Creek St., Feb. 1, money.
