MPD

Burglary

River City Storage, 535 N. C St., Jan. 21, attempted illegal entry of building.

Thefts

Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, Nov. 4-Jan. 23, purchases made with checks reported bogus.

I-Hop, 923 Creek St., Feb. 1, money.

