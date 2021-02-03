MPD

Assaults

230 N. 40th St., #305, Feb. 2, attempt, with a pocket knife, and threats.

112 S. Third St., Feb. 2, juvenile, domestic.

3305 Chandler Road, Feb. 2, with a gun.

421 N. 17th St., Feb. 2, domestic.

Burglaries

400 N. 13th St., Jan. 31, property removed from vehicle.

101 S. Country Club Road, #D3, Feb. 1-2, property removed from vehicle.

1204 Chestnut St., Feb. 2, illegal entry of residence.

Homicides

903 Indiana St., Feb. 2, six people killed, and one injured.

Thefts

901 Seminole St., Feb. 2, vehicle.

101 S. Country Club Road, #C5, Feb. 1-2, vehicle removed, and illegal entry of vehicle.

