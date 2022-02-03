Assaults
917 S. C St., Feb. 2, juvenile.
304 Carlton Way, Feb. 2-3, domestic.
Burglaries
1200 N. Main St., Dec. 26-Feb. 2, property removed from vehicle.
1301 Gibson St., Feb. 3, illegal entry of residence and domestic assault.
Cloudy with periods of snow late. High 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: February 3, 2022 @ 11:36 am
after 96 years, left 1/29/2022, from Muskogee. Visitation on Monday 2/7/2022 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Celebration of Life, Tuesday, 2/8/2022 at 11:00 AM, Antioch Temple of Hope biglowfunerals.com
after 103 years, left January 27, 2022 from Muskogee. Visitation on Thursday 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Sacred Farewell, Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM, Rayfield Baptist Church. biglowfunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.