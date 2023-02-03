MPD

Assaults

2222 Haskell Blvd., #207, Feb. 2, with hands, and property removed.

1626 Aberdeen St., Feb. 3, domestic.

Thefts

3600 W. Broadway, Feb. 1, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 2, attempted shoplifting, and identity theft.

World Beauty Mart, 344 East Side Blvd., Feb. 2, attempt to purchase merchandise with bill reported counterfeit.

1628 Fredonia St., Feb. 3, vehicle reported stolen and recovered.

