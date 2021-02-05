MPD

Assaults

1508 S. Fourth St., Jan. 28-30, with a firearm.

2416 Estelle St., Feb. 4, with a gun.

503 1/2 N. 15th St., Feb. 5, domestic.

Burglaries

324 Drexel Place, Jan. 30, property removed from vehicle.

1607 S. Fifth St., Feb. 4, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

2000 Sallie St., Feb. 3, trailer.

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 4, check cashed reported forged.

403 N. G St., Feb. 4, vehicle.

1205 Ash St., Feb. 4, vehicle tag.

801 N. Virginia St., Feb. 3-4, vehicle tag.

