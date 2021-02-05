Assaults
1508 S. Fourth St., Jan. 28-30, with a firearm.
2416 Estelle St., Feb. 4, with a gun.
503 1/2 N. 15th St., Feb. 5, domestic.
Burglaries
324 Drexel Place, Jan. 30, property removed from vehicle.
1607 S. Fifth St., Feb. 4, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
2000 Sallie St., Feb. 3, trailer.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 4, check cashed reported forged.
403 N. G St., Feb. 4, vehicle.
1205 Ash St., Feb. 4, vehicle tag.
801 N. Virginia St., Feb. 3-4, vehicle tag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.