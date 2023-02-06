Assaults
512 Cumberland Drive, Feb. 3, domestic.
2724 Kingston St., Dec. 1-Feb. 3, domestic.
312 Lenox St., Feb. 3, domestic.
826 S. York St., Feb. 4, domestic.
Burglaries
2301 Denver St., Feb. 3, illegal entry of residence.
2800 S. 24th St., Feb. 4, copper wiring removed from business.
Thefts
Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 16, shoplifting.
1314 S. 24th St., Jan. 31-Feb. 3, vehicle.
3625 Club Estates Drive, Feb. 2-3, vehicle.
The Buckle, 705 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 4, shoplifting
Unspecified, Oct. 5, 2021-Feb. 2023, merchandise paid for and never received.
223 S. 11th St., Feb. 5, identity.
