MPD

Assaults

512 Cumberland Drive, Feb. 3, domestic.

2724 Kingston St., Dec. 1-Feb. 3, domestic.

312 Lenox St., Feb. 3, domestic.

826 S. York St., Feb. 4, domestic.

Burglaries

2301 Denver St., Feb. 3, illegal entry of residence.

2800 S. 24th St., Feb. 4, copper wiring removed from business.

Thefts

Ulta, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 16, shoplifting.

1314 S. 24th St., Jan. 31-Feb. 3, vehicle.

3625 Club Estates Drive, Feb. 2-3, vehicle.

The Buckle, 705 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 4, shoplifting

Unspecified, Oct. 5, 2021-Feb. 2023, merchandise paid for and never received.

223 S. 11th St., Feb. 5, identity.

