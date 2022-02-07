Arson
224 S. 38th St., Feb. 5, clothing set on fire inside residence.
Assaults
1607 Avondale St., Feb. 3-4, threat.
407 Rodman Circle, Feb. 4, threat.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 4, with a gun.
1603 Columbus St., Feb. 4, juvenile.
323 Callahan St., Feb. 5, domestic.
1229 Summit St., Feb. 5, domestic.
25 W. Broadway, Feb. 4-5, unknown substance in drink.
3717 Club Estates Drive, #101, Feb. 6, domestic.
Burglaries
1612 W. Broadway, Feb. 3-5, illegal entry of residence.
1715 Wewoka St., Feb. 4, illegal entry of residence.
2911 Keetoowah St. #3, Feb. 4, illegal entry of residence.
2303 Monta Ave., Feb. 1-4, illegal entry of residence, andproperty removed.
402 N. L St., Feb. 5, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Pray Center Family Church, 302 N. Seventh St., illegal entry of building.
Red Shed Flea Market, 2113 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 5-6, illegal entry of business.
4002 Border Ave., Feb. 4-6, illegal entry of vehicle.
Thefts
2400 E. Hancock St., Jan. 19-20, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
4400 Gibson St., Feb. 3-4, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1607 Avondale St., Feb. 4, property removed from residence.
140 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 5, phone, and assault.
903 S. 32nd St., Feb. 6, vehicle.
224 S. 38th St., Feb. 5-6, vehicle.
Vandalism
Catina Motel, 540 S. 32nd St., #113, window broken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.