Muskogee police reports 02.08.21

Assaults
Beacon Street and Cromwell Avenue, Feb. 5, domestic.
2905 Elizabeth St., Feb. 4, with a gun.
2315 Chandler Road, Feb. 6, domestic.
1513 S. Fourth St., Feb. 7, domestic.
Burglary
936 S. K St., Jan. 21-22, property removed from storage building.
Thefts
2061 Carroll St., Feb. 4-5, vehicle.
315 N. 17th St., Feb. 5, property removed from residence.
812 North St., Dec. 12, property, dog removed from residence.
Fourth Street and Broadway, Feb. 8, property reported stolen recovered.
