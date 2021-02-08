Muskogee police reports 02.08.21

Assaults

Beacon Street and Cromwell Avenue, Feb. 5, domestic.

2905 Elizabeth St., Feb. 4, with a gun.

2315 Chandler Road, Feb. 6, domestic.

1513 S. Fourth St., Feb. 7, domestic.

Burglary

936 S. K St., Jan. 21-22, property removed from storage building.

Thefts

2061 Carroll St., Feb. 4-5, vehicle.

315 N. 17th St., Feb. 5, property removed from residence.

812 North St., Dec. 12, property, dog removed from residence.

Fourth Street and Broadway, Feb. 8, property reported stolen recovered. 

