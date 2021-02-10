Assaults
1224 S. 31st St., Feb. 9, with a knife and toy gun.
2450 Hilldale Springs Circle, #A, Feb. 8, domestic.
805 S. G St., Feb. 9, domestic.
2614 Tull Ave., Feb. 10, domestic.
Burglary
516 Irving St., Feb. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
424 E. Kalamazoo St., Feb. 7-8, property removed from residence.
Muskogee County EMS, 200 Callahan St., Jan. 1-Feb. 5, check cashed reported counterfeit.
2004 N. 36th St., Feb. 8-9, truck.
Walgreens, 100 N. 32nd St., Feb. 9, shoplifting.
