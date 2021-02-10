MPD

Assaults

1224 S. 31st St., Feb. 9, with a knife and toy gun.

2450 Hilldale Springs Circle, #A, Feb. 8, domestic.

805 S. G St., Feb. 9, domestic.

2614 Tull Ave., Feb. 10, domestic.

Burglary

516 Irving St., Feb. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

424 E. Kalamazoo St., Feb. 7-8, property removed from residence.

Muskogee County EMS, 200 Callahan St., Jan. 1-Feb. 5, check cashed reported counterfeit.

2004 N. 36th St., Feb. 8-9, truck.

Walgreens, 100 N. 32nd St., Feb. 9, shoplifting.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you