Assaults
315 E. Peak Blvd., Feb. 1, unspecified.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Feb. 9, threat.
Burglaries
415 S. R St., Feb. 8-9, illegal entry of residence.
1326 Locust St., Feb. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
1921 Monta Ave., Feb. 7, vehicle.
312 S. Eighth St., Jan. 26-30, illegal entry of residence and property removed.
Thefts
Casey's, 702 S. 32nd St., Jan. 24, property removed from business.
410 N. 32nd St., Sept. 14, vehicle tag.
Elite Auto Providers, 101 E. Okmulgee Ave., Jan. 16-Feb. 9, vehicle tag.
3608 S. Cherokee St., Feb. 9, trailer.
3923 Meadowbrook Drive, Jan. 28-Feb. 2, identity.
Dollar General, 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 9, shoplifting.
