Assault
West Okmulgee Avenue and 29th Street, Feb. 10, domestic.
Thefts
Walgreens, 100 N. 32nd St., Feb. 5, shoplifting.
2217 N. Kingston St., Jan. 29, vehicle.
93, retired secretary at ONG, passed Friday, 02/12/2021. Interment will be 2pm, Monday, 02/22/2021@ Fort Gibson National Cemetery. A family conducted memorial service will be held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mildred Cravens 2/26/31-2/7/21 of Vian, Oklahoma. Services: 1pm Wed Feb 17, 2021 Vian Baptist Church, Vian OK. Viewing: 12pm-3pm Tue Feb 16, 2021 Agent-Millsap Event Center, 110 W HW 10 Gore, OK.
59, Hospital Health Supervisor, passed Wednesday, February 10, 2021 Service: 1PM, Wednesday, February 17, 2021 @ Muskogee First Assembly of God Under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.