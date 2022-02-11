Burglaries
4 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 5-10, property removed from storage unit.
2816 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 10, property removed from residence.
Thefts
2244 N. 32nd St., Jan. 27-Feb. 10, catalytic converter removed from vehicle.
Sunshine Convenience Store, 2700 N. York St., Feb. 9-10, attempt to remove property.
2801 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 8-10, checks/checking account used by someone other than account holder.
1711 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 10, vehicle.
South 26th and Arline streets, Feb. 11, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Vandalism
306 Kingsway, Feb. 7, modified firework thrown at vehicle.
