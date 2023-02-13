Assault
223 N. Third St., Feb. 11-12, threats.
Burglary
1830 N. York St., Feb. 11, purses removed from vehicles, and debit/credit cards used by someone other than account holders.
Thefts
2202 N. 36th St., Feb. 10, vehicle.
302 Kingsbury, Feb. 10, identity.
100 S. Camden Place, Feb. 10, vehicle.
Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, purchase made with check reported fraudulent.
Seminole and Elmeda streets, Feb. 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.