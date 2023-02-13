MPD

Assault

223 N. Third St., Feb. 11-12, threats.

Burglary

1830 N. York St., Feb. 11, purses removed from vehicles, and debit/credit cards used by someone other than account holders.

Thefts

2202 N. 36th St., Feb. 10, vehicle.

302 Kingsbury, Feb. 10, identity.

100 S. Camden Place, Feb. 10, vehicle.

Homeland, 2410 Chandler Road, purchase made with check reported fraudulent.

Seminole and Elmeda streets, Feb. 13, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

