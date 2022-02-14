Assaults
2401 Oklahoma St., Feb. 11, domestic.
2103 Timberline Road, Feb. 11, domestic.
Unknown location, Feb. 11, unspecified.
2909 Elizabeth St., Feb. 12, unspecified.
425 Boston St., Feb. 12, domestic.
4000 Jefferson St., Feb. 13, unspecified.
3010 Arline St., Feb. 13, domestic.
Burglaries
3807 Fondulac St., Feb. 11, illegal entry of residence.
3902 Eufaula Ave., Feb. 12, illegal entry of residence.
Arvest Bank, unspecified location, Feb. 13, illegal entry of automated teller machine.
3412 Jeannie Lane, Feb. 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
906 E. Broadway, Feb. 11, vehicle.
2123 Topeka St., Feb. 12, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
2028 Elgin St., Feb. 12, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
Muskogee Tree, Independence and South L Streets, property removed from business.
715 S. York St., #221, Feb. 13, vehicle.
1611 Turner St., Jan. 15-Feb. 13, vehicle and trailers.
Vandalisms
118 N. K St., Feb. 12, vehicle.
615 N. J St., Feb. 13, vehicle.
