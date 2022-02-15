Assault
200 N. Country Club Road, #716, Feb. 14, domestic.
Burglaries
Sun Up Car Wash, 141 N. Anthony St., Feb. 14, illegal entry of business, property damaged.
1620 Lenapah St., Feb. 11-12, property removed from residence.
2324 Findlay St., Feb. 9, property, vehicle removed from residence.
2220 S. 32nd St., #110, Feb. 14, property removed from hotel room.
Thefts
2907 Keetoowah Trail #5, Feb. 14-15, identity, and property removed from residence.
