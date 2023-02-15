Lots of sunshine. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 12:46 pm
Burglary
1515 E. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 7-14, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
300 Rockefeller Drive, Jan. 27-Feb. 14, identity.
Muskogee County, 400 W. Broadway, checks reported as counterfeit cashed.
