Assaults
3325 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 12, domestic.
1227 N. York St., Feb. 13, threat.
South York Street and East Peak Boulevard, Feb. 13, domestic.
3301 Lee St., Feb. 13, unspecified.
Prairie Dog Road, Feb. 10, juvenile, and threat.
3627 Club Estates Drive, #4, Feb. 14, domestic.
Burglaries
524 S. 14th St., Feb. 11, illegal entry of residence.
4002 Eufaula Ave., Feb. 9-13, property removed from residence.
2202 Jefferson St., Feb. 13, property removed from residence.
Thefts
3420 W. Peak Blvd., Jan. 4, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Muskogee Beverage, 209 Callahan St., purchase attempted using bill reported counterfeit.
209 N. Utah St., Feb. 13-14, vehicle.
O'Reilly Auto Parts, 1907 N. Main St., Feb. 15, shoplifting.
