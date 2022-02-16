Assault
512 Cumberland St., Feb. 10, domestic.
Burglary
Frix and Foster Construction, 501 S. 45th St. E., Feb. 1-15, vehicle and property removed from business.
Thefts
Valhalla Management, 1548 N. 18th St., Jan. 31, unauthorized purchases made with company funds.
407 S. 32nd St. #122, Feb. 13, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1911 Wood St., Feb. 15, vehicle.
1505 Callahan St., Feb. 12, license plate removed from vehicle.
524 S. 14th St., Feb. 9, property removed from residence.
704 Irving St., Feb. 11, purse removed from vehicle.
3404 Georgia Ave., Feb. 14, unspecified.
3231 S. Cherokee Drive #16, Dec. 2, vehicle rims removed.
Vandalism
Cross Church International, 2216 Baugh St., Feb. 13, window broken.
