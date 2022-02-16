MPD

Assault

512 Cumberland St., Feb. 10, domestic.

Burglary

Frix and Foster Construction, 501 S. 45th St. E., Feb. 1-15, vehicle and property removed from business.

Thefts

Valhalla Management, 1548 N. 18th St., Jan. 31, unauthorized purchases made with company funds.

407 S. 32nd St. #122, Feb. 13, credit card used by someone other than account holder.

1911 Wood St., Feb. 15, vehicle.

1505 Callahan St., Feb. 12, license plate removed from vehicle.

524 S. 14th St., Feb. 9, property removed from residence.

704 Irving St., Feb. 11, purse removed from vehicle.

3404 Georgia Ave., Feb. 14, unspecified.

3231 S. Cherokee Drive #16, Dec. 2, vehicle rims removed.

Vandalism

Cross Church International, 2216 Baugh St., Feb. 13, window broken.

