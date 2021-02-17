Muskogee police reports 02.17.21

Assaults
2001 Elgin St., Jan. 27, threat.
3743 Club Estates Drive, #1, Feb. 16, domestic.
Burglary
1101 E. Holden St., Feb. 15-16, illegal entry of residence, and dirt bike removed.
Theft
1200 N. Main St., Feb. 5-6, vehicle.
Pat Stith age 67 passed away on February 14, 2021. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
62, Mechanic, passed Tuesday, February 2, 2021 Family conducted memorial service 11AM, Friday, February 19, 2021 @ Greenwood Cemetery, Porter, OK Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
age 60. WW Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died January 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 19th at 2:00pm at Barber Cemetery. Visitation February 18th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
