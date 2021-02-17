Muskogee police reports 02.17.21

police

Assaults

2001 Elgin St., Jan. 27, threat.

3743 Club Estates Drive, #1, Feb. 16, domestic.

Burglary

1101 E. Holden St., Feb. 15-16, illegal entry of residence, and dirt bike removed.

Theft

1200 N. Main St., Feb. 5-6, vehicle.

