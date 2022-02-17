MPD

Assaults

2807 Garland St., Feb. 15, domestic.

327 N. G St., Feb. 16, domestic.

Burglary

339 S. 32nd St., Feb. 14-16, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

3002 Augusta Ave., Feb. 15-16. property removed from vehicle.

210 N. O St., Feb. 12, license plate removed from vehicle.

Leisure Way Laundry, 1208 Gibson St., Feb. 16, illegal entry of coin machine.

Vandalism

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 902 Rutherford St., Feb. 15-16, window broken.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you