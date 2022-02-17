Assaults
2807 Garland St., Feb. 15, domestic.
327 N. G St., Feb. 16, domestic.
Burglary
339 S. 32nd St., Feb. 14-16, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3002 Augusta Ave., Feb. 15-16. property removed from vehicle.
210 N. O St., Feb. 12, license plate removed from vehicle.
Leisure Way Laundry, 1208 Gibson St., Feb. 16, illegal entry of coin machine.
Vandalism
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 902 Rutherford St., Feb. 15-16, window broken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.