Burglaries
Oklahoma National Guard, 6800 S. Cherokee St., Feb. 11-18, illegal entry of business.
527 N. E St., Feb. 16-18, illegal entry of residence.
Vandalism
Hwy 69 Outlet, 715 S. 32nd St., Feb. 13-18, property at business damaged.
age 60, passed, Tuesday, February 9, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
age 79, passed, Tuesday, February 2, 2021. PRIVATE Service, Friday, Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. Oasis Church, Muskogee PUBLIC VISITATION Thursday, Feb. 18th, House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee, 1p.m. until 6p.m. House of Winn Funeral Home/Muskogee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.