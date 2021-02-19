MPD

Burglaries

Oklahoma National Guard, 6800 S. Cherokee St., Feb. 11-18, illegal entry of business.

527 N. E St., Feb. 16-18, illegal entry of residence.

Vandalism

Hwy 69 Outlet, 715 S. 32nd St., Feb. 13-18, property at business damaged.

