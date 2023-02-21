Assaults
1524 Columbus St., Feb. 17, with a weapon.
501 Warwick Drive, Feb. 17, with a weapon.
320 N. 13th St., Feb. 18, domestic.
2406 N. 17th St., Feb. 19, with a hammer.
1720 Emporia St., Feb. 20, domestic.
Burglaries
1301 S. 29th St., Feb. 15, property removed from vehicle.
3800 Tahlequah Ave., Feb. 16, property removed from vehicle.
2611 Estelle Ave., Feb. 17, illegal entry of residence.
2210 Military Blvd., Feb. 1-20, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Three Rivers Museum, 220 Elgin Ave., Feb. 9-15, property removed from business.
Hilldale Schools, 313 E. Peak Blvd., Feb. 17, identity.
501 N. 27th St., Feb. 13, vehicle.
1639 N. Aberdeen St., Jan. 30-Feb. 17, property removed from residence..
201 S. 33rd St., Nov. 1-Feb. 19, property removed from residence.
300 Rockefeller Drive, Feb. 19-20, phone.
924 Columbus St., Jan. 1-Feb. 20, credit card use by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
740 Fredonia St., Feb. 12, doors damaged.
