Muskogee police reports 02.22.21

Arson
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St., Feb. 20, business.
Assault
South C and Baltimore Streets, Feb. 21, unspecified.
Burglaries
East Peak Boulevard and Gulick Street, Feb. 20, vehicle.
5500 W. Okmulgee Ave. B1, Feb. 6-20, property removed from storage unit.
Robbery
719 S. 32nd St., Feb. 20, dangerous weapon.
Thefts
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 20, property removed.
1109 Boston St., Feb. 20, identity.
2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 20, wallet reported lost and credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
