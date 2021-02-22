Muskogee police reports 02.22.21

police

Arson

Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St., Feb. 20, business.

Assault

South C and Baltimore Streets, Feb. 21, unspecified.

Burglaries

East Peak Boulevard and Gulick Street, Feb. 20, vehicle.

5500 W. Okmulgee Ave. B1, Feb. 6-20, property removed from storage unit.

Robbery

719 S. 32nd St., Feb. 20, dangerous weapon.

Thefts

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 20, property removed.

1109 Boston St., Feb. 20, identity.

2450 E. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 20, wallet reported lost and credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

