Muskogee police reports 02.22.22

Assaults

5201 Denison St., Feb. 18, domestic.

1234 N. 40th St., Feb. 18, with a gun.

116 N. Main St., Feb. 19, unspecified.

Unspecified location, Feb. 19, domestic.

3601 Jennifer Ave., Feb. 19, domestic.

903 S. 32nd St., Feb. 20, domestic.

1309 S. 39th St., #34, Feb. 21, domestic, verbal threats.

Burglaries

300 N. 40th St., #517, Jan. 18-Feb. 18, illegal entry of building.

209 E. Madison St., Nov. 1-Feb. 21, property removed from residence.     

Robbery

Super Quik, 900 E. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 19, property removed from business, and phone removed

Thefts

1627 N. Aberdeen St., March 31, 2021-June 18, 2021, identity.

901 S. Bacone St., July 30, license plate removed from vehicle.

IVI Metals, 2601 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 14-15, property removed from business.

Carport City, 709 N. Main St., Feb. 1-18, property removed from business.

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, April 15-Feb. 18, check removed and cashed.

1000 S. 32nd St., Dec. 1, vehicle.

Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 20, attempted shoplifting.

Vandalism

McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., Feb. 20, window broken.

1010 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 20, vehicle.

32nd and Hancock streets, Feb. 21, gun reported stolen recovered.

1122 N. K St., Feb. 19-21, trailer removed, and illegal entry of residence.

