Muskogee police reports 02.23.21

Burglaries

715 Texas St., Feb. 22, property removed from vehicle.

11425 S. Virginia St., Feb. 18, property removed from residence.

Robbery

Subway, 719 S. 32nd St., Feb. 22, with a firearm.

Theft

716 Dayton St., Feb. 22, vehicle.

