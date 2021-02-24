Assaults
4300 High Oaks St., Feb. 22, domestic.
2114 Carroll St., Feb. 23, juvenile.
545 N. Sixth St., Feb. 23, domestic.
Burglaries
3101 Garland St., Feb. 23, property removed, and assault, with a firearm.
2407 Garland St., Feb. 24, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
3114 Tull Place, Feb. 23, vehicle.
3500 Haskell Blvd., Aug. 20-Dec. 20, property removed.
2808 S. 26th St., Feb. 22-23, identity.
North J and Dayton streets, Feb. 24, firearm reported stolen recovered.
North L and Fredonia streets, Feb. 24, identity.
Vandalism
1220 N. 40th St., Feb. 22, residence damaged.
1919 N. 32nd St., Feb. 23, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.