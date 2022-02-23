Burglaries
2419 Hilltop Ave., Feb. 15, property removed from vehicle.
1905 N. York St., Feb. 21, illegal entry of business.
900 S. 32nd St., #115, Feb. 22, illegal entry of residence, property and vehicle removed.
Thefts
T Mobile, 591 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 17, property removed from business.
502 S. David Lane, Feb. 21-22, property removed from residence.
Vandalism
Sticks 66, 1910 N. Main St., Feb. 20, coin-operated machine damaged.
