Assaults
401 N. N St., Feb. 22, domestic.
3609 Sheffield St., Feb. 22-23, domestic, with a knife.
Burglaries
2102 Robison St., Feb. 16-17, property removed from vehicle.
Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., Feb. 22, illegal entry of business.
Thefts
1806 Deer Run, Feb. 17, property removed from residence.
Mazzio's Pizza, unspecified location, Oct. 17-Nov. 27, 2020, checks written by someone other than account holder.
Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, Feb. 22, property removed from business.
819 S. 30th St., Feb. 13-22, identity.
Vandalism
2107 N. 37th St., Feb. 17-18, property.
