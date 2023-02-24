Cloudy. High near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 11:53 am
Assaults
1630 Center Lane, Feb. 23, domestic.
1311 Locust St., Feb. 23, domestic.
712 N. K St., Feb. 24, domestic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.